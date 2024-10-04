Radio Call of Falcons Game-Winning Touchdown Was Absolutely Electric
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge's 45-yard touchdown catch-and-run in overtime capped off an incredible comeback against division rival Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football.
Hodge took a short pass that was drilled into zone coverage by quarterback Kirk Cousins, turned upfield and was gone. Hodge's speed split the Buccaneers' defense in the middle of the field as he blew by the Tampa Bay defenders for the game-winning score in the 36-30 win.
The Falcons' home radio call of the touchdown was absolutely electric. Atlanta's announcing team of Wes Durham, Dave Archer and Beau Morgan absolutely nailed it.
Durham's "Drive home safely" quip as Hodge ran into the end zone was an especially nice touch.
The Falcons are now 3-2 on the season. They travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Oct. 13.