Radio Call of Falcons Game-Winning Touchdown Was Absolutely Electric

The Falcons radio call of KhaDarel Hodge's overtime touchdown was one for the books.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge's game-winning touchdown came with an incredible radio call.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge's 45-yard touchdown catch-and-run in overtime capped off an incredible comeback against division rival Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football.

Hodge took a short pass that was drilled into zone coverage by quarterback Kirk Cousins, turned upfield and was gone. Hodge's speed split the Buccaneers' defense in the middle of the field as he blew by the Tampa Bay defenders for the game-winning score in the 36-30 win.

The Falcons' home radio call of the touchdown was absolutely electric. Atlanta's announcing team of Wes Durham, Dave Archer and Beau Morgan absolutely nailed it.


Durham's "Drive home safely" quip as Hodge ran into the end zone was an especially nice touch.

The Falcons are now 3-2 on the season. They travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Oct. 13.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

