SI

RedZone's Scott Hanson Mulling Major Move Amid Uncertain Future With NFL Network

The voice of the popular 'NFL RedZone' is in talks to leave for a major network.

Dan Lyons

NFL Network broadcaster Scott Hanson speaks with the Lombardi trophy by his side during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center.
NFL Network broadcaster Scott Hanson speaks with the Lombardi trophy by his side during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson could be on the move, as a major network has engaged him in talks as his negotiations to return to NFL Network stall.

Hanson has been with NFL Network since 2006, anchoring the Sunday afternoon whiparound coverage on NFL RedZone since 2009, along with a host of other network programs. He lent his voice to NBC for their Olympics version of the concept, appropriately called Gold Zone, which was a hit for the network. Now, according to Front Office Sports, Hanson is in talks to return to NBA for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and could return for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

A larger role with NBC, extending to NFL hosting duties, is on the table, per the report. The talks take place after the expiration of his deal with NFL Media, which has put his future on RedZone up in the air.

Buy Now. SIP February Super Bowl. Sports Illustrated's Super Bowl Commemorative Issue. dark

FOS reports that his negotiations to return to NFL Network for a 19th year have stalled, amid separate network discussions that could lead to ESPN taking control of NFL Media and NFL Network.

The RedZone concept has already seen a major shakeup in recent years, as DirecTV ended its own Andrew Siciliano-hosted version of the broadcast in 2023 after launching the concept in '05. Now, it appears there’s a real chance the sole remaining RedZone broadcast could lose its popular host before the 2025 season.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Home/Media