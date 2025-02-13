RedZone's Scott Hanson Mulling Major Move Amid Uncertain Future With NFL Network
NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson could be on the move, as a major network has engaged him in talks as his negotiations to return to NFL Network stall.
Hanson has been with NFL Network since 2006, anchoring the Sunday afternoon whiparound coverage on NFL RedZone since 2009, along with a host of other network programs. He lent his voice to NBC for their Olympics version of the concept, appropriately called Gold Zone, which was a hit for the network. Now, according to Front Office Sports, Hanson is in talks to return to NBA for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and could return for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
A larger role with NBC, extending to NFL hosting duties, is on the table, per the report. The talks take place after the expiration of his deal with NFL Media, which has put his future on RedZone up in the air.
FOS reports that his negotiations to return to NFL Network for a 19th year have stalled, amid separate network discussions that could lead to ESPN taking control of NFL Media and NFL Network.
The RedZone concept has already seen a major shakeup in recent years, as DirecTV ended its own Andrew Siciliano-hosted version of the broadcast in 2023 after launching the concept in '05. Now, it appears there’s a real chance the sole remaining RedZone broadcast could lose its popular host before the 2025 season.