Scott Hanson Bloodies Hand Cheering on Team USA During Peacock 'Gold Zone' Broadcast

Scott Hanson reacts to his own bloody hand on Gold Zone.
Scott Hanson is calling all the most important Olympic action on Peacock's Gold Zone broadcast.

The NFL RedZone host is the only person who NBC could trust to narrate the Paris Olympics whiparound coverage, but how reliable is Hanson? Is he injury prone? Can he play through pain? NBC got its answer today when Hanson hurt his hand rooting for Team USA.

Hanson posted a picture on Monday showing that he had cut his hand while pounding on his desk in the Gold Zone. Hanson hit the desk at the right angle to cut his finger and bled on his copious notes.

That's the face of a person who is allowed to make a scene at the office and hit his desk as long as he's ready to keep calling the action. For most people doing that would be strongly discouraged, but for the voice of sports zones of varying colors, it's part of the job. It's also a great reminder that as exciting as football is, Hanson has never bled for a highlight on a Sunday afternoon.

