Rex Ryan Had One Brutally Honest Question for Cowboys After Ugly Loss to Bears
The Dallas Cowboys are back in a familiar position—looking for answers after a humiliating loss.
The Cowboys were hoping to be contenders when the season started just a few weeks ago but now they are 1-2 with a defense that gave up 37 points to Russell Wilson and the Giants in Week 2 and then 31 points to Caleb Williams and the Bears in Sunday's loss on the road.
Rex Ryan went off on the Cowboys during Monday's episode of Get Up. The former defensive-minded coach ripped into Dallas for its putrid showing thus far and said many of the legendary former defensive players from dominant Cowboys teams in the past must be shaking their heads over what they've seen so far from this year's unit.
Ryan then had one brutally honest question for the Cowboys:
"Where do you start? Where do you start?," Ryan asked while raising his voice. "You gotta stand for something. Hey, I’ve got an idea, I don’t know, it’s crazy, they’re running 11 straight (run plays) maybe we ought to blitz somebody off an edge to try get somebody in the backfield. I don’t now, it’s crazy. ‘Let’s play our zone, let’s play our zone because we’re so smart.’ No you’re so dumb. You’re so dumb. I can’t stand it. Do something."
Here's his full rant:
The lowest point for the Cowboys on Sunday came when the Bears had a 19-play drive in the third quarter that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass by Williams.
It's obvious so far that the Cowboys have a lot issues on defense. Next up is a Sunday night game at Lambeau in Week 4 where they'll face a Packers team that scored only 10 point in a loss to the Browns on Sunday.
It's feeling like the Cowboys are already facing a must-win situation. We'll have to see if their defense will be ready to play like it is or there will be more fiery rants coming from morning sports television shows.