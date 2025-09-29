Rex Ryan Rips Shedeur Sanders for Being an ‘Embarrassment'
The Browns crashed back to Earth on Sunday, losing on the road to the Lions, 34-10. That blowout loss came a week after Cleveland was able to rally past the Packers at home after scoring 10 points in the final four minutes of the game.
Joe Flacco started his fourth game of the season on Sunday and it's starting to feel like the 40-year-old QB's days as the No. 1 guy in Cleveland could be numbered. He threw for 184 yards against Detroit with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Browns' options at QB were a topic of discussion on Monday's espisode of Get Up . Rex Ryan took that moment to go in on Shedeur Sanders, who has been the team's third-string QB and has yet to take a snap in a regular season game.
Ryan didn't hold back on the rookie, saying:
"This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, 'I can be a starting quarterback' with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You've got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you're not the quarterback now."
Ryan was referencing Sanders's comments last week when he said: “If you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that."
That doesn't seem like he's running his mouth, but rather showing some confidence in himself, which is how you'd want a NFL QB to feel considering how important and how difficult the position is, especially for someone who is in their first year in the league.
Ryan's comments on Monday morning seem like a cheap shot at a kid who hasn't had the chance to prove himself in a game. It's easy to sit at a desk and yell into the camera about things you think you know. Ryan seems to love doing that and probably gets paid nicely by ESPN to do so.
As for Sanders, if a QB change is eventually made in Cleveland, it will likely be fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel getting nod. All Sanders can do now is keep working hard in practice and keep ignoring what guys on TV are yelling about on a Monday morning.