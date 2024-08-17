Robert Griffin III Makes Cryptic Social Media Post One Day After ESPN Firing
As high-profile television firings go, ESPN cutting ties with former Baylor and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III Thursday was a bit of a surprise.
Griffin—a well-liked figure with fans dating back to his playing days with the Bears, and a rising star said to have had two years left on his contract—took his firing in stride. The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner thanked his employer in a classy social media post.
However, Griffin appeared to change (or at least tweak) his tune Saturday morning, posting a more cryptic message.
"Nothing in this world is worth selling your soul for," he wrote.
Considering Griffin's past knack for oscillating between the profound and the crass (occasionally in one breath), this post could mean anything.
With the quarterback out of a job and college football season looming in a week (and NFL season soon afterward), it seems safe to say this is not the last America will hear of Griffin in the digital sphere.