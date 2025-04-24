SI

Robert Griffin III Has Landed His Next Gig Eight Months After ESPN Exit

RG3 will be a part of Fox Sports’ college football coverage this upcoming season.

Tyler Lauletta

Robert Griffin III during the Pro Bowl Skills competition.
Robert Griffin III during the Pro Bowl Skills competition. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As teams across the NFL prepare to fill out their rosters at the draft this week, the networks that broadcast football are also adding to their depth charts a bit.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand at The Athletic, Robert Griffin III has landed his next television gig, and is set to take over as the No. 2 college football analyst at Fox Sports this fall.

Griffin had previously been with ESPN, serving as a color commentator for the network’s college football coverage, as well as one of the members of its pregame desk before Monday Night Football.

After being let go by ESPN last summer, Griffin worked Netflix’s NFL broadcast on Christmas Day. Per Marchand, Fox had previously shown interest in Griffin joining its college pregame show Big Noon Saturday.

Griffin won the Heisman trophy as the quarterback at Baylor after the 2011 season, and played for eight years in the NFL before heading to the broadcast booth. According to Marchand, he is expected to partner with play-by-play man Jason Benetti.

