Robert Griffin III Offers to Give Heisman to Fan Who Called ESPN Show to Defend Him

Madison Williams

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; ESPN sideline reporter Robert Griffin III during the Michigan Wolverines game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; ESPN sideline reporter Robert Griffin III during the Michigan Wolverines game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III was shockingly fired from ESPN on Thursday due to budget reasons, and many fans have been up-in-arms about the network's decision on the former NFL quarterback.

One fan in particular called into The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday to air his grievances and express why he enjoyed Griffin's commentary on Monday Night Countdown. He went on a lengthy tirade about all the reasons he loved Griffin's contributions.

"He was a gem. I enjoyed him. He was fresh and bright and brought sort of a modern touch to it. I'm a fan," the fan named Colin from Alabama said. "I hate to hear that, Paul. That's a loss, man."

Colin's compliments to Griffin reached all the way back to the former quarterback. Griffin tweeted the video out and wants to show Colin his gratitude in a pretty special way.

"Somebody find Colin from Alabama for me," Griffin tweeted. "He can have our Heisman for a day."

It would be awesome if Colin got to keep the Heisman Trophy for a day that Griffin won back in 2011 while at Baylor. Hopefully Griffin can find him.

