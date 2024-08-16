Paul Finebaum Calls Robert Griffin III Firing a 'Surprise' to ESPN Coworkers
Robert Griffin III was let go by ESPN on Thursday. It was a surprise to just about everyone, including Griffin who joked on social media about getting fired on his day off.
On The Paul Finebaum Show, which airs on ESPN's SEC Network, Colin from Alabama called in to ask the college football insider what ESPN was thinking. It was one of the nicest calls into a sports talk radio show you'll ever hear.
"RG3, he was a gem," Colin said. "I mean I enjoyed him. He was fresh and bright and brought like sort of a modern touch to it. I'm a fan. I don't know the contractual stuff that goes down, but I hate to hear that, Paul."
Finebaum completely agreed with his caller, saying it was a "big surprise to nearly everyone."
"Everybody always thinks that people that sit in chairs like this don't want to comment on it," Finebaum said. "The reason why, I mean, I've got strong opinions on a lot of people I work with. And some of them might blow you away. The point being, I have no earthy idea. If I had some insight I would be happy to share it with you. I know him. I know him pretty well and he was completely different than most of the paint-by-number analysts."
Count Paul Finebaum and Colin from Alabama among those looking forward to seeing what's next for Griffin.
More on RGIII
Robert Griffin III Reacts to ESPN Firing by Posting Epic Clip on Social Media
Robert Griffin III Issues Classy Message After Getting Fired by ESPN
Robert Griffin III Posts Hopeful Message on Next Opportunity