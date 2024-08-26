Robert Griffin III Opens Up About 'Surprising' Firing From ESPN
Robert Griffin III was not expecting to be unemployed in the week leading up to the first full slate of college football games.
The former Heisman Trophy winner and up-and-coming analyst was fired by ESPN alongside Samantha Ponder earlier this month with two years remaining on his contract. He had served as a color commentator for the network during college football games and as an analyst on morning shows and Monday Night Countdown since being hired in 2021.
More than a week after learning of the shocking news, Griffin joined the Rich Eisen Show on Monday to further chat about his unexpected departure.
"To say I was surprised [about getting fired], I had already been assigned a team, Rich, for college football. I was going to be back with my [broadcast team]. ... It hurt me for them, not because they need me because they don't," Griffin said. "That's the thing about this business—nobody needs anyone. But just because we were so close, and we were kind of getting the chance to rekindle that fire. That had already been assigned.
"So, to answer your question fully ... yes, I was surprised."
Griffin, who last played an NFL game in 2020, gained popularity as a broadcaster for his flashy style and creative quips that would often go viral. He told Eisen he heard from thousands of fans after reports of his firing spread.
"It really showed me that we were doing it the right way," Griffin said. "Having a good time. It's about informing the viewer but also entertaining the viewer. That was reemphasized statements I kept getting from everyone, whether it was on social media or YouTube. That showed me that this is a business I should continue to be involved in."
Griffin will remain in the media space for the time being, as he told Eisen his Outta Pocket With RGIII podcast will continue during the upcoming football season.