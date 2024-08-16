Robert Griffin III Issues Classy Message After Getting Fired by ESPN
Robert Griffin III is moving on from his three years at ESPN.
Griffin, who was fired by the network on Thursday, first responded to the news on social media by posting a clever clip from the 1995 movie Friday to make light of the situation. But a few hours later, Griffin logged back on to give a heartfelt thanks for his time at the network.
"Thankful for so many people in my time at ESPN that helped me grow because they are some of the best in the business," Griffin wrote. "From the broadcast booth to the studio and especially the people many of you never see behind the camera ... they are the real MVPs and sacrifice so much time with their families just to ensure people like myself in front of the camera even have the opportunity to shine."
Griffin had two years remaining on his ESPN contract. He was hired in 2021 and split time as a talent on studio programming as well as in the broadcast booth during college football games. However, ESPN hired Jason Kelce in May to replace Griffin on Monday Night Countdown this season, perhaps a sign of things to come.
Back in his playing days, Griffin won the Heisman Trophy as a senior for the Baylor Bears in 2011 and was selected by Washington with the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL draft. Griffin threw for 9,271 yards, 43 touchdowns and 30 interceptions over eight years in the NFL. He last appeared on an active roster in 2020 but has yet to officially announce his retirement.