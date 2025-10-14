ESPN’s Ryan Clark Calls Out Tua Tagovailoa After Sharp Criticism of Teammates
The Dolphins are searching for answers amid a 1–5 start to the season, and, after the critical comments Tua Tagovailoa made about his teammates following Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, some believe it’s time for the quarterback to look inward.
Tagovailoa expressed disappointment in what he saw as a lack of accountability in some of his teammates, saying some were showing up late to players-only meetings.
On Monday, ESPN’s Ryan Clark expressed that the accountability had to start with Tagovailoa himself.
“As he’s trying to find himself, he only talks about what other players do,” Clark said. “He never says 'me.' He never says 'I.’ He talked about it starting with leadership, but then said all the things that the people outside of himself aren’t doing correctly. Well, what aren’t you doing correctly Tua Tagovailoa? When are you getting to the meeting? And when you’re in those meetings, how are you speaking to the players around you? When you get on the practice field, what level of accountability do you hold yourself to?
“It all starts with the head. It all starts with the guy that calls the shots, and that’s Tua Tagovailoa. And from what I’ve seen from him and the way that he’s conducted himself this year, he’s in no way gaining the respect of those players in the locker room.”
When an NFL team hits a rough patch, every coach and player on the roster is going to do what they can to look for answers. The thing that could likely solve most of Miami’s problems in the immediate future would be a win next week against the Browns.