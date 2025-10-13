Ex-NFL Players Rip Tua Tagovailoa for Throwing Dolphins Teammates Under Bus After Loss
The Dolphins fell to 1-5 on the season with another frustrating loss to the Chargers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa threw a trio of interceptions before Los Angeles beat Miami with a field goal as time expired to win, 29-27. The vibes were already rather poor in Mike McDaniel's locker room before the game and things took an even worse turn when Tagovailoa got in front of the microphone for his postgame press conference.
While discussing what has gone wrong during the Dolphins' poor start, Tagovailoa said the leadership in the locker room must be better. He then appeared to throw his teammates under the bus by telling the world that some of his teammates have been showing up late to player meetings— or not at all. He didn't name names but the damage was done. Tagovailoa aired the team's dirty laundry.
His comments did not sit well with the general public, but in particular Tagovailoa received criticism from the brotherhood of former NFL players who did not like how he went about addressing this issue.
Longtime NFL veteran and former All-Pro tackle Andrew Whitworth said the players not showing up was on Tua.
"Woof... That's on you bud," he wrote on social media.
Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant wondered when Tagovailoa was going to take accountability for his role in the disastrous start to the year, especially after his three-INT day.
"I want to know what part of this he's going to take accountability for," Bryant wrote. "Tua threw three picks today…Tua is third in the NFL with the most interceptions thrown by a quarterback.. If you haven't said this privately first..then in the media..I don't respect it. And since we are on the topic of respect..I guarantee a lot of the players don't respect Tua. Tua points the finger and literally has four pointing back at him..If you want to win..put Ewers in!"
Even a past teammate of Tagovailoa's got in on the action. DaeSean Hamilton, a receiver drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft who spent most of the 2022 season on Miami's practice squad, called out the quarterback for being late to his first team meeting.
"This dude…the starting QB…was late to the first team meeting during my 3 seconds on the Dolphins and everything was all cool in there," Hamilton shared.
The charitable reading of Tagovailoa's press conference is that he was trying to take accountability for his shortcomings as a leader and listed the things he can help improve. But there is no denying he informed the press, and therefore the football world, the suboptmial workings of the Dolphins behind the scenes. That isn't something NFL players love to see their teammate doing.
The Dolphins surely aren't enjoying these kinds of headlines every week. But it would seem the drama will continue until the wins start rolling. Based off what Miami has shown this season, wins may not be coming in great quantity anytime soon.