Ryan Clark Went As Bill Belichick For Halloween and It Was Amazing
The Inside the NFL crew dressed up as each other for Halloween on Wednesday night's episode. It was the type of gag that makes human resources departments break into a collective cold sweat but all four participating parties seemed to really love it.
Chris Long and Chad Ochocinco went as each other, which required Long to pop in some temporary gold teeth and Ochocinco to pick up some nicotine pouches. That was compelling crossover content but all eyes were understandably on Ryan Clark and Bill Belichick. Or, more accurately, "Ryan Clark" and "Bill Belichick".
Belichick, who actually has a long history of steering into costumed Halloween fun, looked crisp in a two-toned double breasted suit and Clark, well, here's what Clark looked like.
There are some things you can't unsee and this is one of them. But that's sort of a hallmark of a good Halloween costume. A low-grade feeling of being entirely unsettled and wishing things would go back to normal is what the holiday is all about.
Again, just as a word of warning, do not dress as one of your coworkers at work today without 100 percent certainty they are on-board with the joke. It's a high-risk, high-reward proposition.