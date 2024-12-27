Ryan Fitzpatrick Pleads Case for Prime to Go to Buffalo for First Playoff Game
Ryan Fitzpatrick played for an impressive nine different NFL franchises during his 17-year career as one of football's premier journeymen quarterbacks. The team with which he's most closely associated is the Buffalo Bills, with whom he spent four seasons (2009 to '12).
Fitzpatrick has been a member of the media since his retirement from football, working on Prime Video's pre- and postgame NFL show. Prime wrapped its regular season Thursday Night Football broadcasts with the Seattle Seahawks' 6–3 win over the Chicago Bears, but the crew will get the chance to work their first-ever playoff game on either Jan. 11 or 12.
Host Charissa Thompson asked each analyst to make their case to the NFL for the playoff game they want Prime to broadcast. Tony Gonzalez wants to see a Harbaugh Bowl between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers, while Andrew Whitworth hopes to head home to Los Angeles for the Rams vs. the Green Bay Packers. For Fitzpatrick, his request of commissioner Roger Goodell is personal.
"Roger, I played in the NFL for 17 years. You know how many times I went to the playoffs, Roger? None. Zero. Send me home to Buffalo. Send me to Buffalo to watch them beat up on the Broncos, Roger, I beg of you."
Richard Sherman was aligned on the Buffalo pick, but wants a more intriguing game: the Bills hosting Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals after a miracle playoff run to the playoffs by the Bayou Bengals.
A likely shirtless Fitzpatrick in frigid Western New York temperatures getting pumped up for MVP candidate Josh Allen and the Bills kicking off another attempt to reach the Super Bowl? As far as NFL pregame shows go, that sounds like a good time.