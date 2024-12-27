Bears, Seahawks Combine for Bleak 'Thursday Night Football' History in Ugly Clash
The 2024 season finale of Thursday Night Football was one to forget.
In the final regular-season game aired by Prime Video this season, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Chicago Bears 6–3 at Soldier Field. The game, which ended in a final score most often reserved for baseball or hockey, featured 13 punts, 10 sacks and five fumbles (one lost).
It also marked the lowest-scoring NFL game played on a Thursday since 1980. Per Opta Stats' Greg Harvey, the only other Thursday game to feature nine or fewer total points was the Houston Oilers' 6–0 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 4, 1980.
It was—by far—the lowest-scoring affair since Thursday Night Football became a weekly tradition across the NFL in 2006. Entering Week 17, the lowest point total seen in an officially branded Thursday Night Football clash was 16 points: the Packers' 9–7 win over Minnesota in 2006, the 49ers' 10–6 win over the Bears in '09 and Chicago's 16–0 win over the Dolphins in '10.
Since Amazon Prime Video became the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football in 2022, there was just one other game with 17 or fewer total points—the Texans' 17–0 win over San Francisco in '22.
Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football crew aren't finished for the year, however. Prime Video will exclusively stream a matchup in the playoffs during wild-card weekend from Jan. 11 to 13.