Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth Discuss Conditions on Al Michaels’s Private Jet
The Amazon Thursday Night Football crew will be in Cleveland in Week 12 for the Browns' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At 2-8, the Browns' season is over and the Steelers are dealing with the heightened expectations that come with getting off to an 8-2 start, but the most interesting part of the game is that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be flying to and from Cleveland on Al Michaels's private jet for the first time.
Fitzpatrick had lots of questions about the conditions on-board Al Force One and his friend and podcast co-host Andrew Whitworth had the answers on the latest episode of Fitz & Whit.
Should you ever find yourelf on Michaels's private jet, there's plenty to keep in mind. Most importantly, steer clear of Al while he prepares for the game, don't use the bathroom after multiple coffees, and don't sit in Charissa Thompson's assigned seat.
Whitworth also described the food situation on the plane and it is unlikely that any other flight in the world has more candy corn on-board.
"Now listen," said Whitworth. "There’s more likely there will be buckets of candy corn. Probably all kinds of chocolates and candies. Fruit plates. Usually, some kind of deli plate. Usually, I would say food is a little healthier on the way there than the way back. On the way back we can usually have some fried chicken and pizza. Kind of depends on the place we’re at. You know, he enjoys that on the way back. On the way there it’s mostly sweets and Al loves his candy corn so there’ll definitely be some of that."
No matter how many times we hear about the candy corn, it never ceases to amaze. Of course, the same could be said of the private jet. It's something that Michaels has had for at least two decades now.
According to Andrew Marchand—way. back in 2005!—Michaels has had a private jet since he was calling Monday Night Football for ABC in 2000. The private jet was then a sticking point in his negotiations when he jumped to NBC to call Sunday Night Football with John Madden in 2006. Clearly Amazon didn't balk at the request when they were recruiting him for Thursday Night Football on Prime a couple years ago.
And no one is happier about that than the co-workers that get to tag along. If Fitzpatrick plays his cards right and stays out of the bathroom this could become another one of his job perks. Where else are you eating candy corn a week before Thanksgiving?