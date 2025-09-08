Viral Behind-the-Scenes Video of How Scott Hanson Calls NFL RedZone Action is Wild
Scott Hanson was back in our football lives Sunday for the first day of NFL RedZone action. And while the broadcast looked a little different thanks to some pesky commercials popping up from time to time, Hanson was in peak form from the jump, showing viewers all the big plays as they happened.
Thanks to a behind-the-scenes video that has gone viral, we can now see how Hanson calls all the action and, no, he doesn't just stand behind his desk for all seven-plus hours.
Instead, Hanson is right on top of his crew, going from screen to screen while seemingly not missing a beat as he hops from game to game.
This is a pretty fascinating watch:
Now that is art.
Fans loved it:
Hanson will be back doing his thing next Sunday and now you might view his future performances a little differently after seeing how he gets it done.