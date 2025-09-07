NFL RedZone's First Commercial During Week 1 Games Had Fans Fuming
NFL Redzone has become a fan favorite over the years because of its promise to give "seven hours of commercial free football."
Well, that has now changed this season as there will be a few commercials shown each week.
It didn't take long for that to happen during Sunday's Week 1 action, as an ad for Wingstop was shown while the early games were still in the first half.
Here's how it looked, with the ad appearing in a split screen:
Fans were understandably not happy to see that:
