SI

NFL RedZone's First Commercial During Week 1 Games Had Fans Fuming

Andy Nesbitt

NFL RedZone is no longer commercial free.
NFL RedZone is no longer commercial free. / @NFL

NFL Redzone has become a fan favorite over the years because of its promise to give "seven hours of commercial free football."

Well, that has now changed this season as there will be a few commercials shown each week.

It didn't take long for that to happen during Sunday's Week 1 action, as an ad for Wingstop was shown while the early games were still in the first half.

Here's how it looked, with the ad appearing in a split screen:

Fans were understandably not happy to see that:

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL