Scott Van Pelt Shared Emotional Moment With Stuart Scott’s Daughters on SportsCenter
Scott Van Pelt had two special guests on Tuesday night's SportsCenter and shared a powerful moment that showed once again why he's one of the best in the sports media business.
Stuart Scott's daughters, Taelor and Sydni, joined Van Pelt to talk about the upcoming 10th anniversary of Scott's unforgettable speech at the ESPYs. Van Pelt talked about the fundraising that is going on for the Stuart Scott' Cancer Research Fund and broke the news that an anonymous donor will be matching up to $75,000 of all donations made leading up to the awards show.
He then shared an emotional message about the late, great Scott and the love that he had for his daughters:
"Your dad loved North Carolina, everybody knew that," Van Pelt said while fighting back tears. "But there’s nothing in the world that he loved more than his little girls and I’m sitting here looking at the grown women you’ve become and he’d be so proud, and he is so proud and so are all of us at ESPN who love you from afar. This was really, really cool that I got to do this and I don’t care that this is where It ends up (with Van Pelt crying). Taelor and Sydni, it’s so good to see you guys."
Take a few minutes and watch this: