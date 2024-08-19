Shams Charania Leaving Stadium With Free Agency Looming
Shams Charania's impending free agency has been one of the more intriguing sports media stories brewing, and the first movements have finally been set into motion as the New York Post reports the NBA insider is leaving Stadium after six years. Charania's deals with FanDuel and The Athletic are also set to expire in the coming weeks, setting the stage for a series of decisions.
The move away from Stadium, where Charnia hosted Inside the Association and appeared on The Rally—while also heading up trade deadline special programming—is not entirely surprising. Both NBC and Amazon secured top-tier league rights in the latest round of negotiations and each will be looking to stack its talent roster.
Those plugged into industry chatter think it's an open question if Charania ends up with a different portfolio than the one he secured during his last round of free agency. It sounds like it won't be long until there's some resolution and clarity surrounding his next chapter.