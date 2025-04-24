SI

Shannon Sharpe Stepping Away From ESPN Amid Sexual Assault Civil Suit

A woman sued the Hall of Fame tight end Sunday.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe is stepping away from his post at ESPN after being sued for alleged sexual assault and battery in Nevada, he announced Thursday afternoon.

"The relationship in question was 100% consensual," Sharpe said in a social-media statement. "At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties."

Sharpe, 56, said he intended to spend time with his family and planned to return for the NFL season.

On Sunday, a pseudonymous woman (named Jane Doe in court filings) sued Sharpe in Nevada, alleging assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual assault and sexual battery. Doe, represented by prominent attorney Tony Buzbee, is seeking $50 million in damages.

In response to the allegations against him, Sharpe released what he purported to be highly explicit texts sent by Doe—claiming their relationship was wholly consensual and his legal team would prove it in court.

