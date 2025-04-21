Shannon Sharpe Accused of Sexual Assault, Battery in Nevada Civil Suit
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe has been sued over allegations of sexual assault and battery, according to a civil complaint reported on by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.
Sharpe, 56, is accused of assault, battery, intention infliction of emotional distress, sexual assault and sexual battery. The woman who filed the lawsuit is pseudonymous, per Florio, and listed as "Jane Doe."
"The complaint alleges that Sharpe recorded their sexual activities, sometimes without her knowledge, and that he was sharing the videos with others without her permission or knowledge," Florio wrote, noting the plaintiff said she and Sharpe were in a two-year consensual relationship.
The plaintiff is represented by attorneys Micah Nash and Tony Buzbee, the latter of whom represented the women who accused then-Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct earlier this decade.
According to Florio, the woman is seeking at least $50 million in damages from the multimedia personality.