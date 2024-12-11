Shaq Accidentally Breaks TV Monitor With Big Swat During 'Inside the NBA' Segment
The first NBA Cup elimination game took place on Tuesday night between the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks. TNT had the broadcast, which meant the game came with the promise of shenanigans from the Inside The NBA team. It didn't take long for Shaq to deliver.
While chatting the crew during halftime , Shaq decided to get a head start on his traditional race to the big board behind the set against Kenny "The Jet" Smith. Upon arrival, Shaq decided to give the board a big ol' smack to declare his victory. Unfortunately the 7-foot Hall of Fame center broke the screen in the process.
Which was immediately obvious and made even more so when Smith tried to use the broken monitor for halftime analysis.
A classic Inside The NBA clip. We should all be glad it's coming back on ESPN next season.
The Bucks held a 60–59 halftime lead over the Magic. Even if Shaq's big whoopsy took center stage.