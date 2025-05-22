Shaquille O’Neal Annoyed That ‘Inside the NBA’ Gig Interrupts Mary J. Blige Concert
TNT’s Inside the NBA crew was broadcasting live from Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.
Taking the show on the road means dealing with some different working conditions. For instance, while their studio hit at halftime would normally be a clean cut to their Atlanta studio, on Wednesday, it took place at the arena while Mary J. Blige was performing for the crowd.
Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to playing road games at the Garden, but he never had to go up against a performer like Mary J. Blige.
Despite his best efforts, or at least some effort, maybe a little bit of effort, Shaq couldn’t help himself and started dancing.
Kenny Smith joined in soon after, and Inside the NBA was once again off the rails—right where they belong.
The Pacers went on to mount an unbelievable comeback, erasing a 14-point deficit with two minutes to play and riding a wild Tyrese Haliburton buzzer-beater to overtime, where they would win in the extra frame.
It was a game that no one will soon forget. But if Shaq does forget it, just remind him it was the Mary J. Blige game.