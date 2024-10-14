Skip Bayless Down Bad After Latest Dallas Cowboys Embarrassment
Skip Bayless has turned over a new page in his career as he tries to reinvent himself post-FS1. But some things never change. Like shaky, handheld videos featuring his devastated reaction to the latest Dallas Cowboys fiasco. And America's Team cooked up a doozy for Bayless to react to Sunday night when they allowed the Detroit Lions to come in deliver a 47-9 spanking—on Jerry Jones's 82nd birthday no less.
Wearing one of the few Cowboys jerseys that he owns that has not been performatively thrown in the garbage, a shell-shocked Bayless shared his struggle with the world.
"I just had to watch the fourth straight Dallas Cowboys home game in which they were blown out by halftime," he said sadly. "Annihilated. Humiliated. And I have been devastated having to watch the team I grew up loving play like this. Embarrass us all like that."
Bayless, like a lot of other Dallas fans, wondered why Mike McCarthy is still gainfully employed as the team's head coach. A question he's been asking since the Cowboys got decimated by the Green Bay Packers in last year's playoffs.
What's that? Bayless is devastated and humiliated by his all-style-and-no-substance football team and you're laughing? Where is your humanity?
Dallas gets a much-needed bye week to try to right the ship. A depleted defensive unit could really use the break. But once again it's looking like another wasted and ultimately irrelevant season for the Cowboys, no matter how many A-blocks they drive. In a way, it's sort of comforting that some things stay the same.