Sports World Reacts to Adrian Wojnarowski’s Surprise Retirement From ESPN
In an unexpected move that sent shockwaves across the sports media world, Adrian Wojnarowski announced he was retiring from ESPN in a statement posted to his social media Wednesday.
Wojnarowski, 55, said he was leaving ESPN after seven years with the organization. The former NBA insider has accepted a position as general manager of the men’s basketball program at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure, according to Adam Schefter.
“This craft transformed my life, but I’ve decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry,” Wojnarowski wrote. “The past seven years at ESPN have been a particular privilege. … After all these years of reporting on everyone’s teams, I’m headed back to my own.”
Wojnarowski became a household name in sports media since joining ESPN in 2017 and previously worked as a sportswriter for over three decades. Wojnarowski raised the bar in his industry contributing to innumerable NBA reports over the years—fans likely just didn’t expect his own name to be the subject of one of his signature breaking news "bombs." His decision to retire reportedly even surprised his bosses, and he will be sorely missed in the sports media landscape.
Friends, peers and colleagues wished Wojnarowki the best as he pivots to a different career path.