Ex-ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ Stars Teaming Back Up to Start New Show After Leaving Network
Stan Verrett and Neil Everett worked together on SportsCenter for years while they were both at the sports network and now they're teaming up again on a new show that will air on Twitch, according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.
The two former ESPN stars co-hosted SportsCenter together from 2009-2023 and became a popular duo during that time. Everett left the network in 2023 and Verrett left earlier this year when ESPN shut down its Los Angeles studio.
Their new show on Twitch will begin on Sept. 9 and air on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Verrett shared more details:
“Looks like the word is out! Show will start live on Twitch, then post to YouTube and other platforms same day,” Verrett tweeted. “Our main goal is to have fun each show. Join in the fun! Show starts September 9th. @stanandneilshow on all platforms.”
Verrett added:
"When I made the decision to remain in LA, one of the things I said was that the business is changing and that I had to change with it. Owning our content was the biggest change. Could not be more excited to be reunited with Neil and build our show together. Join us!"
It will be interesting to see how this show plays out, but starting it as the football season begins seems like the perfect time to give it a shot.