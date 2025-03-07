Stephen A. Smith Says New $100 Million ESPN Contract 'Took Too Long' to Finalize
Stephen A. Smith officially agreed to a five-year contract extension worth over $100 million with ESPN on Thursday. The deal bumps the 57-year-old's annual salary from $12 million to $20 million, and keeps him as the face of First Take while freeing up the rest of his schedule to "talk even more about politics."
Smith spoke about the extension on Friday's edition of First Take and while thanking the executives at ESPN who made it happen, chimed in with a joke.
"I got a lot of things that I want to achieve, a lot of things that I want to accomplish beyond this show and beyond the world of sports—but it all starts here," he said. "I'm always happy to be a part for the World Wide Leader. I'm always proud to be associated with this network and I'm happy that I'm going to be here for a lengthy period of time, for years to come.
"It took too damn long. I can tell you that much," he then said with a smile, alluding to the contract negotiations. "It took too damn long."
"Yeah, you're telling me!" co-host Molly Qerim quipped back. "I saw those mood swings."
Smith has been making plenty of headlines recently, not only for his contract extension with ESPN but also for his spat with LeBron James at Thursday night's Los Angeles Lakers game and his ongoing ties to a potential 2028 presidential run.
Perhaps the $8 million raise will weather the Stephen A. storm—for now anyway.