Stephen A. Smith Jumps on Dan Orlovsky for 'Pathetic' Caleb Williams Take
Caleb Williams led the Bears to a dominating 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The second-year quarterback threw for 298 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in the victory, and looked to be in complete control of his new head coach Ben Johnson's offense.
The performance from Williams has sparked many, including ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, to sing his praises, with Orlovsky specifically calling it the "most professional" game of the QB's young career. Stephen A. Smith, however, vehemently disagreed—saying that it was much more on the Cowboys' defensive performance.
"This is one of the most pathetic takes that Dan Orlovsky has ever given on air," Smith proclaimed on Monday's edition of First Take. "You have got to be kidding me. With your knowledge of football, you've forgotten more football than most people know. You saw how bad Dallas' defense was. In the first half alone, you've got a situation where Caleb [Williams] completed passes of 65 yards, 41, 35, 31, and 29 yards all in the first half."
"Caleb Williams had time to call his honey or order Uber Eats, he continued. "Sit up there and take a phone call and all that stuff before the ball came down into [his receivers] hands ... Come on man, you saw that. [The Cowboys] have no pass rush whatsoever, you've only got four sacks over the three games, the backend of your defense, your secondary, one miscommunication after another ... Listen I'm happy for Caleb Williams, the brother's got skills. I believe in him. I believe his future is bright. But I'm just talking strictly about what you saw yesterday. You're gonna sit up there with a straight face and say that was about Caleb Williams instead of a defense that looks absolutely, positively, horrible?"
Does Stephen A. not know that two things can be true at once?
Sure, Dallas isn't built for it on defense—as demonstrated by the 92 points they've given up over three weeks—but on the flip side, Williams took advantage of it and played his you-know-what off to get Chicago in the win column. Simple as that.
Now? The Bears will look to keep the victories flowing as they head to Las Vegas next Sunday to take on the Raiders. Kick off from Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.