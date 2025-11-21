Stephen A. Smith’s Tirade Against Drake Maye Was Pathetic
1. Why does it have to be this way? Why can’t hot take shows just make stupid sports statements and engage in silly debates? Why does it have to get ugly?
Obviously, ugly sells better because then dopes like me give the shows the attention they crave, but I hate when things go too far.
Stephen A. Smith took things too far on Thursday.
The CliffNotes on the backstory: On First Take last week, Cam Newton said he wasn’t buying the Patriots as legit contenders and called them “fool’s gold.” O.K. Fine, no big deal.
During a radio appearance a few days later on Boston’s WEEI, Maye was asked, “Cam Newton said the Patriots are fool’s gold, that was his words, not mine. Do you hear those things? Do you react to those things?”
Maye responded that he “didn’t even know what show” Newton was on before adding, “I think they get paid to make remarks and make certain comments. So, I just worry about what people in our organization think, and worry about we think and what my teammates think. People are going to have different opinions. I’m just going out there on Sunday and worrying about ourselves.”
There was literally not one thing wrong with Maye’s response. However, Stephen A. Smith did not see it that way and decided to personally attack Maye on Thursday’s First Take.
“He’s also a liar. He’s also a liar,” Smith said about Maye.
“Not to brag, but listen. Pardon the Interruption is the No. 1 show on ESPN spanning 20-plus decades (that’s amazing!). First Take is the number one morning show… don’t tell me you a athlete and you don’t know that. Don’t tell me you a athlete and you don’t know that Cam Newton is on this show. You lying.”
Drake Maye is 23 years old. People who are 23 don’t watch TV. Drake Maye is also usually busy at 10 o’clock in the morning with that little football job he has. It actually makes perfect sense that he’s not kicking back in lounge chair with this feet up locked into ESPN to watch Smith and his crew debate about some lame Cowboys-related topic.
To think every single athlete knows the exact cast of First Take is the height of arrogance. To think every single athlete should know Cam Newton’s places of employment is preposterous.
I cover sports media for a living, and I hardly remember that Cam Newton is part of First Take.
Even if it was meant to be lighthearted or not to be taken seriously, it’s just such a bad look for Smith and ESPN for him to call an athlete, especially a 23-year-old kid who has no track record whatsoever of any wrongdoing, a liar over something so ridiculous.
2. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had an all-time “clear the air” moment on Thursday when he talked about getting benched for the start of Monday’s game against the Raiders because he missed curfew.
3. I’m not even gonna sell or tease this next item. Just watch the video.
4. Giants quarterback Jameis Winston was mic’d up for his start last Sunday against the Packers and it was quite the adventure.
5. NBC’s Cris Collinsworth will call his 500th NFL game this Sunday when the Bucs face the Rams on Sunday Night Football.
Via NBC, here are some noteworthy stats regarding Collinsworth’s television career:
- Collinsworth’s first game came on Sept. 9, 1990, when he called a Bills-Colts game for NBC.
- He’s worked with 13 play-by-play people
- He’s won nine Emmys for Outstanding Event Analyst
- He worked one game as a sideline reporter
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped Thursday and it features an interview with Prime Video’s Al Michaels, a conversation with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch and the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment.
Michaels, who is currently working on a year-to-year basis with Prime, reveals that he would like to return next season to continue his broadcasting career. Michaels also discusses Prime’s strong schedule this season, the work ethic of his partner, Kirk Herbstreit, having the NFL instruct him to offer an on-air correction during a recent game, working in gambling references, working on Christmas Day, his television career and what his Thanksgiving plate will look like.
Following Michaels, Deitsch joins the podcast to talk about the latest sports media news. Topics discussed include how Amazon and NBC have done with their NBA coverage, the YouTubeTV-ESPN carriage dispute ending, Gus Johnson’s decline, Fox's approach to sports broadcasts, the NFL schedule, the future of podcasts and much more.
The podcast wraps up with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment featuring Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York.
This week's topics include my most recent a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" restaurant moment, Netflix’s new Eddie Murphy documentary, why it’s good that the Chiefs are .500, a viral Jason Alexander video and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Scarlett Johansson turns 41 on Saturday. While Johansson is best known for being an outstanding actress, she’s also an incredibly good sport when it comes to her husband, Colin Jost, and Michael Che doing their joke-swapping bit on SNL.
