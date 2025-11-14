Trying to Make Sense of the Drake 'Drake Maye’ Maye Phenomenon
The Patriots played their second primetime game of the season on Thursday, beating the Jets 27-14. It was New England's eighth straight win and they are now No. 1 in the AFC standings. Quarterback Drake Maye played very well and the Prime broadcast reacted in kind, showering the rising star with compliments about his skill, pointing abilities and humbleness.
Meanwhile, online something else was happening. Maye was officially becoming Drake "Drake Maye" Maye. Yes, Maye's name has somehow become his nickname over the last few weeks and it's difficult to pinpoint exactly how that happened.
On Oct. 26 the NFL's Instagram account posted a video with the caption that simply said Drake "Drake Maye" Maye. That's it. That's the caption.
The name-as-a-nickname slowly spread with the Celtics using it on X a week later for a picture of Maye and Will Campbell at a game.
By the time the Patriots were back in a nationally televised game the NFL X account called him Drake "Drake Maye" Maye as he arrived at the stadium for the game and then had a picture of Maye in a phone booth like Clark Kent changing into his Superman clothes. Does this make Maye both Kent and Superman? Maybe it's best not to think about it too much.
The Patriots also tweeted the meme/nickname during the game.
Then after the game during Maye's press conference, Campbell stuck his head in the door and said it.
That makes it official. Drake "Drake Maye" Maye is here to stay. Patriots fans have their new quarterback and their quarterback has a nickname. A nickname that isn't a nickname at all.