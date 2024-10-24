Stephen A. Smith Continues His Crusade Against Kawhi Leonard: 'Worst Superstar Ever'
Kawhi Leonard sat out the Los Angeles Clippers' first game of the season on Wednesday night. Leonard is out indefinitely, dealing with inflammation in his right knee, so it's unclear when he'll make his season debut for the team.
Today on First Take Stephen A. Smith discussed the Leonard situation with Molly Qerim and Brian Windhorst. That's when he went off on Leonard calling him the "worst superstar ever."
"I'm going to say it for the last time," Smith began. "He is a superstar when he is healthy. On the basketball court, easily as far as I'm concerned, top five player on the planet. That's why superstar is appropriate when it comes to talk about his skillset."
"I can make a legitimate argument that Kawhi Leonard is the worst superstar in the history of any sport," Smith said, completely shifting directions. "You can't have somebody like that and it's beneficial. Who's going to miss work half the time and does absolutely nothing to promote your product or your brand. He is a poster child for what not to be as a star in any sport. Period. And I mean it. And I seen him in the arena last night, him and his uncle and everybody else and I told them to their face. The worst. The worst!"
So he's one of the five best players alive when he's healthy, but when he's hurt—which he often is!—then he's the worst because he doesn't promote the Clippers brand. Sounds a bit like hyperbole and you would think SAS would know what that sounds like since he just accused Dan Orlovsky of engaging in hyperbole for a living a week ago.
Of course, this is not the first time that Smith has gone after Leonard for the crime of being injured. During the 2023 playoffs he caused a stir by saying that the Clippers should force Leonard to retire. Leonard had played in two games averaging 34 points, six rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes.
Then he tore his meniscus, which was the impetus for Smith wanting Leonard to retire.