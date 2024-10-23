New Report Unveils Kawhi Leonard Injury Recovery Timeline for Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are expecting to miss Kawhi Leonard for weeks to start the season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday ahead of the team's season opener.
He's still dealing with inflammation in his right knee, which kept him off the Team USA roster at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"I'm told Kawhi Leonard will be missing weeks," Charania said on ESPN. "This is not an injury that's going to be measured by a week, two weeks potentially, not days obviously. This will be an extended period of time that the Clippers are starting this season without him."
The Clippers apparently have a plan in place to help Leonard return to court when he's ready and make sure he is able to stay off the injury report.
It's unclear when the Clippers expect Leonard to make his 2024–25 season debut as of Wednesday.
Leonard has dealt with injuries the past three seasons, too. He missed four of the Clippers' six playoff tilts last year due to right knee inflammation. He played in just 52 games in the 2022 season and did not play in 2021 as he recovered from a torn ACL.