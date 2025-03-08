Stephen A. Smith Details Exactly What LeBron James Said During Confrontation
Stephen A. Smith sat courtside for the New York Knicks game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. Smith probably expected to see a good game between two of the best teams in the NBA and he did. What he probably didn't except was to be confronted by LeBron James in the middle of the game, which is also something that happened.
Between the third and fourth quarters, James walked over to Smith and had some brief, but tense words for the ESPN personality. Video quickly emerged of the interaction and Smith addressed it on Friday's episode of First Take.
Later in the day he went into some more detail on his podcast and revealed exactly what LeBron had said.
"He was fiery," Smith said. "He approached me during the game and he said stop f-ing with my son. That's my f-ing son. Stop f-ing with my son."
Smith responded by saying, "what?" LeBron continued: "Nah, nah, nah, nah. Straight up. Man to man. Real talk. Stop f-ing with my son."
Smith then offered to continue the conversation later, but LeBron was apparently not having it. "Nah, F that. F that. Stop f-ing with my son. That's my son. That's my son."
Smith also denied the rumors that he called him a "punk" or "b----."
The good news is that Smith said "alright dog" and "fine" and then LeBron walked away, ending this forever.