Stephen A. Smith Makes Ugly Accusation About LeBron James
1. On a recent edition of the Pivot podcast, Stephen A. Smith was asked about his feud with LeBron James, which went to another level last season when LeBron confronted the ESPN personality over comments he made regarding Bronny James on First Take.
“You ever see LeBron go at a white boy?” Smith asked Pivot hosts Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder. “Let’s call it what it is. You ever see him do that? You saw him come at me. Closest you ever came to seeing him do something like that was when he called out Brian Windhorst. What you calling out Brian Windhorst for? The man covered you since junior high school and has praised you repeatedly and you used the Pat McAfee situation to go at him. And that’s the only time you ever seen LeBron James really go at somebody white. I’m going to call it what it is.”
Unless I’m nuts, Smith contradicted his own argument by pointing out that LeBron has had a public beef with Brian Windhorst. I wanted to find out what other media members James has had issues with over the years, because I couldn’t really find any. A Google search turned up nothing except for a story about LeBron having a media feud with Bill Oram, who is white, from The Oregonian.
If anyone knows of any other LeBron James media feuds over the years, please let me know. It would’ve been nice if Smith offered some context to saying, “You ever seen LeBron go at a white boy,” because it doesn’t seem like James has gone after many people in his 22-year career.
Smith then claimed to have “receipts” against LeBron.
“When I did my monologue for 17-and-a half, 18 minutes the day after he decided to go on Pat McAfee’s show and I said what I said, and meant every syllable of what I said, immediately after, I was informed that ‘we won’t be hearing more from him about me,’” said Smith.
“That’s what I thought. Because I got receipts. I got receipts. Anytime, anywhere, any place.”
I don’t really know what that means, but if you watch the full clip of Smith talking about James, it seems pretty clear, at least to me, what really irked Smith. When James publicly criticized Smith for talking about Bronny, it came on The Pat McAfee Show.
The combination of LeBron going on McAfee, who is both a colleague and competitor, and not First Take, along with James trashing Smith on ESPN, and more specifically on the show that airs right after First Take, appears to be what really sent Smith over the edge for this impartial bystander and media observer.
2. I saw some headlines this morning that said RedZone had added more commercials to Week 7’s show yesterday. Naturally, this led to viewers being very angry. According to Sportico’s Jacob Feldman, instead of the usual four 15-second commercials, there were seven 15-second ads on Sunday. Over seven hours. To reiterate: seven 15-second commercials, which is less than two minutes, over seven hours. Hopefully all of you RedZone viewers out there can handle such a vicious atrocity.
3. Everyone’s going gaga over this play from Patrick Mahomes, and I get it. It’s funny, it’s unique and he said the f-word. People love those three things.
But I don’t understand why the Chiefs wouldn’t save this trickery for an important game instead of using it against the trash Raiders. Plus, the commentary from Jim Nantz and Tony Romo was amusing.
4. If you have 10 minutes to spare and want to see how the Broncos pulled off that ridiculous comeback against the Giants, here you go. We should all consider ourselves lucky and privileged that we had Kevin Harlan calling this bonkers game.
5. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a school president crowd surf after a win, but it happened on Saturday night when BYU's Shane Reese joined fans who stormed the field after the Cougars beat Utah, 24–21.
