Stephen A. Smith Ready to Help Timothée Chalamet Pivot to Possible New Sports Career
Actor Timothée Chalamet impressed the college football world on Saturday when he made some spectacular picks for the day's conference championship games on ESPN's College GameDay. For instance, he was the only picker at the table who selected Ohio to win the MAC title, and Ohio crushed Miami 38–3 to do just that.
When asked about his recent appearance on College GameDay at Monday night's premiere of his new movie A Complete Unknown, Chalamet jokingly said he could be interested in a sports broadcasting career in case acting doesn't work out. To do something like what ESPN's Stephen A. Smith does would interest him.
"Well, weirdly the Bob Dylan movie approached me five years ago, and my hope was 'O.K. I'm going to shoot this movie, then in the promotional run, I'll be able to pivot and go on ESPN,'" Chalamet said jokingly to Entertainment Tonight. "Because, you know, acting's not always a reliable gig. If I can get a nice six to eight month ESPN gig, Stephen A. Smith style pad, that's become the new 1A."
Smith responded to Chalamet's interest on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said he'd be ready to help show the Oscar-nominated actor the ropes.
"I see you little bro @RealChalamet," Smith tweeted. "Down to show you the ropes whenever."
I have a feeling Chalamet will not need to pivot his career away from acting any time soon as he's had two of the biggest movies this year starting with Dune: Part Two. But, maybe in the far away future.