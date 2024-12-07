Fans Impressed With Timothée Chalamet's Ball Knowledge As 'College GameDay' Guest Picker
Actor Timothée Chalamet came prepared as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay in advance of championship Saturday.
Chalamet wasn't there to give his picks and move on. He studied, took some notes, and was ready to spit his ball knowledge on national television.
"I've been doing my research all night," Chalamet said on the show as he got ready to make his picks. "I'm gonna come with the sharpest picks anyone has ever seen on College GameDay."
Football fans were impressed, and pretty surprised, with the masterclass Chalamet put on:
For the game of the week, the SEC championship game between Georgia and Texas, Chalamet sided with his "movie dad" Matthew McConaughey and picked Texas. Chalamet played McConaughey's son in the movie Interstellar.
Here are Chalamet's full picks from his appearance on GameDay so you can keep track of how he does:
Game
Timothée Chalamet's Pick
SEC Championship
Texas over Georgia
Big Ten Championship
Oregon over Penn State
ACC Championship
SMU over Clemson
Big 12 Championship
Arizona State over Iowa State
Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana over Marshall
MAC Championship
Ohio over Miami (OH)
SWAC Championship
Jackson State over Southern
No matter how Chalamet's picks turn out, he proved he knows ball. Or maybe, he tried to prove that he was the real "Himothée Chalamet."