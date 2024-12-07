SI

Fans Impressed With Timothée Chalamet's Ball Knowledge As 'College GameDay' Guest Picker

The actor came prepared as the guest picker on 'College GameDay' Saturday.

Blake Silverman

Chalamet making picks with GameDay's Herbstreit and McAfee on Saturday.
Chalamet making picks with GameDay's Herbstreit and McAfee on Saturday. / Screengrab via ESPN/College GameDay

Actor Timothée Chalamet came prepared as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay in advance of championship Saturday.

Chalamet wasn't there to give his picks and move on. He studied, took some notes, and was ready to spit his ball knowledge on national television.

"I've been doing my research all night," Chalamet said on the show as he got ready to make his picks. "I'm gonna come with the sharpest picks anyone has ever seen on College GameDay."

Football fans were impressed, and pretty surprised, with the masterclass Chalamet put on:

For the game of the week, the SEC championship game between Georgia and Texas, Chalamet sided with his "movie dad" Matthew McConaughey and picked Texas. Chalamet played McConaughey's son in the movie Interstellar.

Here are Chalamet's full picks from his appearance on GameDay so you can keep track of how he does:

Game

Timothée Chalamet's Pick

SEC Championship

Texas over Georgia

Big Ten Championship

Oregon over Penn State

ACC Championship

SMU over Clemson

Big 12 Championship

Arizona State over Iowa State

Sun Belt Championship

Louisiana over Marshall

MAC Championship

Ohio over Miami (OH)

SWAC Championship

Jackson State over Southern

No matter how Chalamet's picks turn out, he proved he knows ball. Or maybe, he tried to prove that he was the real "Himothée Chalamet."

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Football