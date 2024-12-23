Stephen A. Smith Gave Simple Reason Why He Has No Relationship With Skip Bayless
Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless spent a lot of time together debating all the sports topics during their run on ESPN's First Take. In recent years, however, their relationship has fallen apart and it's not just because Bayless left ESPN for FS1 in 2016.
Smith, speaking to Cam’ron on a recent episode ofTalk with Flee, explained why he and Bayless "can't vibe" and it stems from Bayless not answering or returning his calls.
“When I say we don’t have a relationship, it’s not anything negative from my end,” Smith said. “It’s me letting you know, 'Yo, bro, I picked up the phone on several occasions.' He never called me back. To me, if you that kind of person, that doesn’t make you bad, it just means that we can’t vibe. Because I’m gonna answer a call."
Smith added:
“I got a lot of people over the last year or two that have really, really pissed me off. I’m picking up the phone if they call. There’s only one person that I won’t pick up the phone for, everybody knows who that is. Skip had his right not to pick up the phone when the whole Shannon thing was going down and that’s fine. That’s his prerogative. But live with that.”
Bayless is no longer with FS1 after leaving the network this past summer. You have to wonder if one day Smith and Bayless will sit down and hash things out between them, maybe it will even be on a podcast.
Until then, they apparently aren't vibing.