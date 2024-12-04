Old Audio of Rob Manfred Ripping Idea Similar to Golden At-Bat Rule Resurfaces
Earlier this week Rob Manfred revealed that there was talk around Major League Baseball about the possibility of a dramatic new rule change called the "Golden At-Bat." Reactions to the very possibility of this new wrinkle have been strong with Ken Rosenthal calling the idea "extreme" and Michael Kay telling fans they had to get their heads out of their butts.
On Wednesday's episode of The Dan Le Batatard Show with Stugotz they played an old clip of Stugotz pitching an incredibly similar idea called the "Magic At-Bat" to Manfred on the show years ago. (They also played a clip of Stugotz from August 2014 when he first mentioned the idea on-air.)
Manfred and Le Batard both called it a waste of the commissioner's time, but Stugotz persisted until Manfred gave what he called a "really serious answer" about the suggestion. Manfred mentioned some [then] recent rule changes before saying this:
"When you make those changes I think it's always important to ask yourself the question as to whether you are interfering with the history and the traditions of the game and I think the suggestion that you just floated falls squarely in the category of would interfere with the history and traditions of the game."
The Le Batard crew is now trying to figure out how to protect Stugotz's intellectual property. What a time to be alive.