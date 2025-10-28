Poll About When Super Bowl Should Be Played Offers Shocking Result
1. There probably isn’t one topic that Americans can universally agree on during this point in history. If there was one subject, though, that might come close to uniting everyone, it would be the day the Super Bowl should be played.
Given the enormity of the Super Bowl, you’d think everybody would agree that they’d want the game to be played on the Sunday of Presidents’ Day weekend so they can have off from work the next day.
However, a new Quinnipiac poll shows that there are shocking amount of people who don’t care when the Super Bowl is played.
Only 56% of Americans polled are in favor of the Super Bowl being played on Presidents’ Day weekend. Somehow, 18% opposed it while 26% offered no opinion.
Among NFL fans, just 64% of those polled want the Super Bowl played during the holiday weekend with 18% not supporting the idea and another 18% giving no opinion.
How on earth are 36% of American NFL fans not wholeheartedly, 100% in favor of always having Super Bowl Sunday fall the day before Presidents’ Day?
I need to know the reasoning. I need to hear the logic. I need to understand the mindset because I don’t get it at all.
If we can’t get total agreement on this issue, we are completely doomed from getting full agreement on any topic.
2. I’ve said before that yelling is a weird thing with broadcasters. It works for some, like Kevin Harlan. It doesn’t work for others. I’ve always said, for me, it doesn’t work for Fox’s Joe Davis. His yell leads to his words becoming inaudible.
Last night was a perfect example. I literally did not understand half of what Davis was saying on these two home run calls. I had to watch the videos over and over and over to figure out Davis's calls. In his defense, it also doesn’t help that Fox’s volume seems way, way too jacked up.
3. Peyton Manning was more upset about Marcus Mariota throwing an interception against the Chiefs Monday night than any Commanders fans.
4. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reports that Scott Van Pelt could move from midnight to 5 p.m. ET, as a replacement for Around the Horn. If Marchand is reporting it, and ESPN president Burke Magnus is commenting on it, then you can be sure that it’s likely going to happen.
Personally, I’d love to have Van Pelt, who is as smooth as anyone on sports television, on at a more reasonable hour since I’m old.
My only hope would be that ESPN doesn’t make Van Pelt do SportsCenter. Make it The Scott Van Pelt Show and let the host do this thing.
5. Draymond Green is in mid-season form.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with Fox’s Greg Olsen.
The NFL analyst talks about what it’s like to work with a different partner for a few weeks during the season (while Joe Davis calls the MLB playoffs), what he tries to do differently than other analysts and whether a full-time international schedule would appeal to him as a way to get a lead analyst job.
In addition, Olsen explains why he doesn’t want the Tush Push banned, why he thinks we’re going to see fewer and fewer field goal attempts in the NFL, whether coaches have adjusted to the new NFL where comebacks are so easy to pull off and much more.
Following Olsen, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss New York football controversies, the World Series, the return of the NBA on NBC, my favorite bet and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 58th birthday to Julia Roberts. It takes a little bit before the payoff in this video, but it’s well worth the wait.
