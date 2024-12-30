T-Wolves Announcer Roasts ‘Ultimate Flopper’ Joel Embiid While Calling Game vs. Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, 112-110, thanks in large part to some clutch free throw shooting by Rudy Gobert, who made three of four from the charity stripe in the final minutes of the game.
While Gobert was knocking down two at the line with just over two minutes remaining, it gave the team's television analyst Jim Petersen an opportunity to opine on one of the French center's counterparts on the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid.
Petersen had apparently been waiting for the right opportunity and felt this late part of a close game that did not involve Philadelphia was that opportunity and went off on the Sixers' star center for something that happened before Christmas.
"Embiid got tossed for complaining about a flop that Wemby went through and I was like, there's so much that bothers me about this video," said Petersen. "First of all, he got really angry. I wish he'd be as angry about not playing games as he is about a call the referee made. The second part of it is that, I mean, he's the ultimate flopper. Is there a worse flopper in the game than Joel Embiid? That dude gets so many calls and for him to be that angry about a flop, he's got a lot of nerve."
Minnesota doesn't play Philadelphia until March. We already know that Petersen, who retired from the NBA in the early 90s will not be playing. The question is, will Embiid?