Terry Bradshaw Shares His Current Timeline for Retirement From Fox Sports
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw has been a television staple since his retirement from football in 1984. That same year, he became a game analyst for CBS, and a decade later helped launch Fox NFL Sunday alongside James Brown, ex-defensive end Howie Long and ex-coach Jimmy Johnson.
Bradshaw's flirted with retirement from the show for years now, and did so once again ahead during a media appearance ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
“I told my wife before I even left the room awhile ago, I was sitting there and I said, ‘I’ve got two years left at Fox. I’m 76,’” Bradshaw said. “OK, so It’s a young man’s game. I get that... so I said, if we can get to the next Super Bowl, I’ll be 80. I think that’s time.”
Bradshaw, who went 4-0 in Super Bowls as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has worked as a pregame analyst for the Big Game 13 times dating back to his time with CBS—including nine of the 10 Super Bowls broadcast on Fox. He's also served as Fox's representative for the postgame trophy presentation, a role he is set to fill once again on Sunday.
Fox won't broadcast the Super Bowl again until Super Bowl LXIII in 2029. Plenty can change between now and then, and Bradshaw will need a new contract before that game rolls around. Working a 15th Super Bowl as a broadcaster at 80 years old would be a strong way to call it a broadcasting career.