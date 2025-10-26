SI

Terry Bradshaw’s Weird Andy Reid Joke Left Everyone on Fox’s Pregame Show Speechless

Andy Nesbitt

Nobody knew how to. react to this joke by Terry Bradshaw.
Nobody knew how to. react to this joke by Terry Bradshaw. / @FoxSports
In this story:

NFL Week 8 is underway and while we've already seen some wild things happen on the field, a moment from Fox's pregame show might have taken the cake for the weirdest moment of the day.

Terry Bradshaw was starting to break down Monday night's Chiefs-Commanders game when he tried out a joke that left Michael Strahan, Howie Long, and everyone else on the show wondering what they just heard from the 77-year-old Hall of Famer.

"The other day I text Andy Reid and I get a text back and I thought it was Andy Reid, but it was some guy selling pigs," Bradshaw said. "But it sounded good, I shouldn’t have told you that so y’all would have thought I talked to Andy Reid, but I didn’t."

Uh, O.K.

Here's how that played out:

Those were some priceless reactions from Bradshaw's co-hosts because that attempt at a joke sure was a strange one.

NFL fans had some great reactions to that:

Bradshaw has been on the Fox pregame show since its inception in 1994. The former Steelers legend is still going strong, even if some of his jokes don't hit the way he hoped they would.

As for Reid and the Chiefs, they will be looking to get their third straight win on Monday when they host the Commanders at Arrowhead.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Media