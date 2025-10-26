Myles Garrett Breaks Reggie White Record With Historic Sack vs. Patriots
Myles Garrett has been one of the NFL's best pass rushers for a long time now and already has a few records to call his own. On Sunday, the Browns star made even more NFL history.
In the first quarter of Cleveland's Week 8 clash with the Patriots in New England, Garrett exploded through the line to sack Drake Maye on a third down in the red zone. It was a sight we've seen very often over the years—Garrett moving unbelievably fast to take down the QB in a big spot. But its significance will be remembered beyond just this game.
The sack puts Garrett at 108.5 total sacks for his career, which breaks Reggie White's record for most sacks recorded before turning 30.
Not bad company, right? White is recognized as one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history, as well as one of the most dominant defensive ends to ever take the field. Garrett has now earned the right to be compared to such a legend. Even in today's NFL, with more opportunities to sack the QB and more elite athletes rushing from the edge than ever, it's hard to see Garrett's record being topped anytime soon now that it's his and his alone.
Why? Because he will be adding to it. Garrett doesn't turn 30 until late December. He has eight more games to run up the tally on his record for sacks before that milestone. He didn't even waste time in doing so, actually; Garrett took down Maye again in the second quarter to push the record to 109.5 sacks as of writing.
By the time it's all said and done Garrett might be writing an untouchable record in the NFL history books right before our eyes. What a player and what an honor to break a record of White's.
As a bonus Garrett's two sacks in the first half against New England stifled two drives and allowed the Browns to hold a 7-6 lead halfway through the second quarter.