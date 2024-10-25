'Thursday Night Football' Showed an Amazing Al Michaels Food-Related Graphic
It seems like having a very specific food-related quirk helps announcers rise to the top of their craft. Al Michaels's thing is eating steak with a Cal Ripken Jr.-like commitment while avoiding vegetables at all costs. There's something admirable about him sticking to his principles through all of these years even if the information just makes it harder for viewers with small children to eat their own healthy sides.
During Thursday Night Football, Amazon showed an elite graphic documenting the legendary announcer's patronage of Toscana in Los Angeles. We're unclear just how exact these numbers are but they had him at 4,121 total trips with 3,672 steaks ordered without even having a rogue Brussels sprout entering his line of sight.
It was a fun little bit and great exposure for Mark the server. Michaels got to revel in Joe Buck mentioning the unusual dietary habits on Monday Night Football and mention that star Rams receiver Puka Nacua doesn't eat vegetables either.
But over 4,000 trips to the same dining establishment? That's the equivalent of going every day for over 11 years. Think of how much money Michaels has spent there and adjust it for inflation. The mind reels.