You Won't Believe Who Tim Kurkjian Saw in the Bathroom at Yankee Stadium
The New York Yankees took a commanding 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series Tuesday night on the strength of great pitching from Aaron Judge, a dropped pop-up, and Aaron Judge's mighty bat. Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian were in the Bronx to document the proceedings for ESPN Radio. And the broadcast got a little bit loose in the later innings.
At one point Kurkjian returned to the booth with a full report of what was happening in the press box bathroom.
"I just went to the bathroom, Nelson Cruz was in there," he said. "Just after a home run from Judge, we’ve got Stanton at the plate."
Ravech understandably didn't immediately know how to pull on that particular thread, creating a comical moment.
You sort of understand where Kurkjian was coming from. A guy hit a home run and then he saw a guy who hit lots of home runs in the bathroom. It feels like those two events could be connected if you thought hard enough about it.
The Guardians will attempt to claw back into the series on Wednesday night back in Cleveland. There's no telling who Kurkjian may spot using the facilities. Travis Hafner? Jim Thome? Russell Branyan? All in play.