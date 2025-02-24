Timothée Chalamet Shouts Out Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps During SAG Acceptance Speech
Timothée Chalamet won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and in his acceptance speech shouted out Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps and basketball legend Michael Jordan.
Chalamet, honored for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," began by admitting he should likely downplay what the award means to him and the effort it took, but he'd be lying if he did that. In actuality, he poured five and a half years into this project, and it was all in the pursuit of a greater legacy that matches that of other larger-than-life figures both inside and outside the industry.
"I know we're in a subjective business, but the truth is I'm really in pursuit of greatness," the actor said. "I know people don't usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I'm inspired by the greats. I'm inspired by the greats here tonight. I'm as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando and Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps, and I want to be up there.
"So I'm deeply grateful to that. This does not signify that, but it's a little more fuel, it's a little more ammo to keep going. Thank you so much."
Watch his full speech below:
That the 29-year-old actor would invoke such iconic athletes is not strange for this era of his, seeing as part of his A Complete Unknown press tour involved an appearance on College GameDay. But if anything, Sunday's call-out just goes to show that the most lauded figures of the sports world transcend their games to offer motivation to people from all walks of life—even Hollywood darlings.
Chalamet is now the youngest Best Actor winner in SAG history.