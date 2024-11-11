Tom Brady Was in Awe of Baker Mayfield’s ‘Ridiculous’ Late-Game Throw vs. 49ers
There’s no love lost between Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield this year as the two Tampa Bay Buccaneers greats exchanged barbs early in the NFL season.
Brady was in the booth for Mayfield and the Bucs’ matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, calling the game of the team he won a Super Bowl with not too long ago.
Mayfield didn’t look like his usual self and threw for 116 yards and one touchdown in the Bucs’ 23-20 loss. On one play late in the fourth quarter, though, Mayfield single-handedly helped keep Tampa Bay in the game. Chased down by 49ers’ Nick Bosa who was tugging at his left arm, Mayfield scrambled to the sideline and connected with Rachaad White on a clutch fourth-down conversion.
Even Brady was impressed.
“That was ridiculous,” Brady said. “That’s one of the best plays I’ve ever seen a quarterback make.”
The Bucs (4-6) will enter their Week 11 bye coming off a disappointing loss, but Mayfield and Co. may have more to be excited about with star wideout Mike Evans set to return to the field soon.