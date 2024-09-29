Tom Brady Blasts Baker Mayfield’s 'Stressed Out' Claim With Savage Line About Daycare
Baker Mayfield made some news earlier this month when he said that Tom Brady made his Buccaneers teammates feel "stressed out" during his time with the franchise, which included a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Well, during Sunday's Eagles-Bucs broadcast on FOX, Brady addressed that claim with a very savage line about how seriously he took his job when he was in Tampa.
First, here's what Mayfield had said:
“The building was a little bit different with Tom in there. Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment, so I think everybody was pretty stressed out,” Mayfield said. “They wanted me to come in, be myself, bring the joy back to football for guys who weren’t having as much fun.”
And here's what Brady had to say about that on Sunday:
“I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings,'' Brady said. "This wasn’t daycare... If I was going to have fun, I was going to Disneyland with my kids. There’s a way to approach this game and it’s with the right mindset to push teammates.''
Here's Brady's full thoughts on that: